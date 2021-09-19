in NEWS

Nakuru Doctor Allegedly Kills his Two Children By Injecting Them with Insulin

Man in handcuffs
Man in handcuffs /courtesy

A senior doctor is in police custody after allegedly killing his two children before attempting suicide in Nakuru on Sunday.

Reports indicated that the doctor injected the two minors aged three and fives years with human insulin before attempting to take his life.

He is reported to have had a disagreement with his wife prior to the incident.

The medic was rescued and rushed to hospital under tight security after injecting himself with the medication used to control blood sugar in people who have diabetes.

Unfortunately, the two children, a boy and girl, were already dead by the time of the rescue.

Their bodies were moved to Nakuru Municipal mortuary as a probe into the incident continues.

More Follows

Murder

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

