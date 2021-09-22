Nakuru Doctor Accused of Killing Children Dies in Hospital

Nakuru Doctor, James Muriithi Gakara accused of killing his two children with insulin has passed on at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.
Gakara was to have allegedly killed his two children, Dylan Gakara, and Karuana Gakara before attempting suicide in Nakuru on Sunday.
Reports indicated that James Muriithi Gakara, an obstetrician at Optimum Current Hospital in Nakuru, injected the two minors aged three and fives years with human insulin before attempting to take his life.
He had a disagreement with his wife prior to the incident.
The medic was rescued and rushed to the hospital under tight security after also injecting himself with the medication used to control blood sugar in people who have diabetes.
Unfortunately, the two children, a boy and girl, were already dead by the time of the rescue.
Their bodies were moved to Nakuru Municipal mortuary as a probe into the incident continues.
Speaking yesterday, the family of Doctor Gakara claimed their kin had nothing to do with the deaths of the two children.
Speaking to the Nation, his sister Mary Gakara said the information given to the family by the first responders did not add up.
“I know my brother very well. He would do anything to protect his children. He is also not the kind of person to commit such an act,” she said.
“He loves his family and we have never heard of any differences between my brother and his wife. They have always been happy.”
Mary told the daily that they suspect someone else may have killed the children and was attempting to frame their kin.
