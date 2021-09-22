Nakuru County Names Road after Moi’s Long-serving Aide Lee Njiru

The Nakuru County government has named a road after late President Daniel Arap Moi’s long-serving press secretary Lee Njiru.

The road sign erected in one of the roads in Nakuru’s Central Business District was unveiled on Tuesday night.

The event was presided over by Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir who said the county government honoured Mr Njiru because of his impressive record during his service as a civil servant.

“Throughout his career in the presidency, Mr Njiru employed an impressive work ethic and integrity, which is a lesson to the young people who are starting out their careers,” said Dr Korir.

Njiru, who was present, thanked the Nakuru county leadership for the honour.

“I want to thank the leadership of Nakuru County for this great honour and recognition of my long service to the presidency,” said Mr Njiru.

The 72-year-old announced his retirement on Friday, September 10 after 46 years in public service.

He spent nearly 44 years serving in the presidency.

Njiru worked as a press officer for Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Moi.

“It has been a challenging experience, interspersed with fulfilments, disappointments, envy, tribalism, backstabbing, intrigue, subterfuge and sophistry.” Njiru said, adding “But with the help of God I have come thus far.”

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that more roads in the county are set to be named after local heroes and heroines.

Some of the other figures honoured recently with a road name include second liberation hero veteran politician Koigi Wa Wamwere, former first lady Lena Moi, current State House comptroller and first Governor of Nakuru Kinuthia Mbugua, former MPs Alicen Chelaite and Willy Kibowen Komen.

Nakuru was in June this year officially endorsed for city status after the Kenyan Senate voted for its elevation from a Municipality.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to issue a city charter to pave way for its official transformation to city status.

