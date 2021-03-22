Nakuru CEC For Public Health Samuel King’ori Succumbs To Covid-19

Nakuru CEC for Public Health Samuel King’ori has succumbed to Covid-19, Governor Lee Kinyanjui has confirmed.

In a statement, the governor said the deceased had been hospitalized for a couple of days but died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Kinyanjui remembered King’ori as a general in the fight against COVID-19 who mobilized trained and coordinated the public health workers as well as vulnerable groups across the county with amazing outcomes on all fronts.

“He was instrumental in laying our healthcare strategy plan that resulted in the upgrade of service delivery and infrastructure. He was very passionate for results and took great pride in a better Nakuru,” Governor Kinyanjui said.

His death comes days after the passing of Kericho deputy governor Susan Kikwai on Saturday.

Ms Kikwai died while receiving treatment at Siloam Hospital, Kericho.

The third wave of the virus has ravaged the country with double-digit fatalities being registered on a daily basis since last week.

On Sunday, 17 people lost their lives, pushing Kenya’s death toll to 2,011.

So far Kenya has recorded 120,910 positive cases and 89,622 recoveries.

