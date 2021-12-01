Nakuru Becomes Kenya’s Fourth City After President Uhuru Conferred City Charter

President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially conferred a city charter on Nakuru.

It becomes the fourth city in Kenya after Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Speaking on Wednesday at Nyayo Gardens, the head of state said, “Nakuru County Assembly placed a desire to have a city status [in 2018]. The desire was approved by the municipality, county executive committee and the county assembly, then handed to the Senate. [With] all legal criteria satisfied on June 3, [2021], the Senate approved the application and recommendations to give Nakuru a city status.”

The President who was accompanied by Raila Odinga and Senate speaker Ken Lusaka, handed the city status symbol instruments to Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

They are; a logo, three flags (national, county and city) and seal of the city.

After receiving the charter, the governor said the newly acquired status will be of benefit to everyone even those who initially opposed the idea.

“The long and often intriguing journey is finally coming to an end. We thank the president for his continued support for the upgrade of Nakuru,” said the county boss.

The process of elevating the town was initiated by governor Lee Kinyanjui in 2018 after his election.

The Senate approved the municipality’s elevation to city status in June this year.

The House adopted a report by the Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee in a highly charged session, paving the way for Nakuru to become the fourth city in Kenya.

A total of 38 senators voted in support of the elevation, whereas two opposed the move.

