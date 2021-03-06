Nakuru Accident Leaves 6 Dead, 7 Nursing Serious Injuries

An accident in Mau Narok, Nakuru County involving a lorry that lost control has left six pedestrians dead on the spot.

According to reports on social media, the pedestrians were on their way home after a day’s work when a lorry veered off the road, lost control, and rammed on the six of them.

This has ideally been confirmed by Nakuru County Police Commander Tito Kilonzi who said the driver of the lorry was trying to overtake another car when he lost control and knocked the pedestrians.

Seven others have reportedly suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Egerton University Mortuary.

“Seven of them suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital for specialized treatment while other two were taken to different hospitals in Njoro,” Kilonzi said.

