Naivasha MP Jane Wanjiru Faces Auction Over Ksh10 Million Owed To John Mututho

Naivasha MP Jane Njeri Wanjiru is facing auction over a Ksh10 million debt owed to former National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) chair John Mututho.

The amount arose from an election petition of 2008, where Wanjiru took Mututho to court challenging his election as Naivasha MP.

Also sued was Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer for Naivasha Christopher Ajele and IEBC.

Ms Wanjiru however lost the petition, and was ordered to pay petition cost to Mututho.

In a court ruling of 2019, Wanjiru was ordered to pay a sum of Ksh7.5 million as costs of the petition, which has not been paid to date.

“These are to command you to sell by auction, after giving /5 day’s previous notice, by affixing the same in this Court-house, and after making due proclamation, the Judgment-debtor’s property attached under a warrant from this Court… in execution of a decree in favour of Decree-holder in election petition No. 2 of 2008 or so much of the said property as shall realize the sum of Ksh10,988,786 being balance of the said decree and costs still remaining unsatisfied,” read the auction notice by Tango Auctioneers.

The auctioneer has been given until October 18, 2021 to get back to court with an endorsement certifying the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed.

“These are to command you to attach the movable property of the said petitioner as set out in the schedule… and unless the said Judgement Debtor shall pay to the said sum of Ksh10,988,786,” added the decree.

