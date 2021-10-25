Naivasha MP Jane Kihara’s Property To Be Auctioned As Court Throws Out Petition

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara’s property is set to be auctioned after the court of appeal threw out her petition seeking to stop the auction.

The auction is as a result of a Ksh10 million debt owed to former National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) chair John Mututho.

The amount arose from an election petition of 2008, where Wanjiru took Mututho to court challenging his election as Naivasha MP.

“However, we take note that in the present situation, the applicant was ordered to pay half the costs within 14 days and secure a bank guarantee for the other half within 14 days, as a condition to the stay. Instead, she secured a bank guarantee for the entire sum in lieu of the cash payment, without seeking leave from the court to vary those terms,” ruled Justices Jamila Mohammed and Msagha Mbogholi.

Ms Kihara argued that she would be rendered bankrupt and destitute should the auctioneer execute the move.

She also argued that the move would leave her destitute, bankrupt and her standing as an MP will be impaired and irreparably harmed.

The auctioneers, Tango Auctioneers and General Merchants, are targeting her prime assets including five vehicles.

