Naivasha Law Courts Closed After Covid-19 Case Confirmed

The Judiciary has ordered a temporary closure of Naivasha Law Courts after a Covid-19 case was reported at the station.

In a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday morning, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the court will remain closed for 10 days effective today to allow staffers at the station to self-isolate to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Four days ago, Naivasha Law Courts reported one confirmed case of Covid-19 amongst one of our justice system partners at the station. Following the confirmed case, the Head of Station immediately consulted with the relevant Ministry of Health officers in the jurisdiction who advised that, in order to curb any potential further spread of the virus, the Judiciary personnel go into ten days of self-isolation,” Mwilu said in the statement dated Tuesday, March 30.

The court has a total of 45 staffers who include 38 Judiciary staff, six judicial officers and one judge.

“Given the nature of Balanced Scales of Justice Ensure Transformation work of the affected person, there is high probability that there was general interaction with the affected person and justifiable apprehension as to the potential for exposure and the spread of the virus,” she added.

During the period of closure, all urgent matters for Naivasha Law Courts shall be directed to Nakuru Law Courts.

“We wish the affected personnel quickest recovery. We shall endeavor to resume normal service delivery at Naivasha Law Courts as soon as circumstances allow and will provide updates as and when the same become available,” said Mwilu.

Other courts that were closed this month as the third wave of the virus continues to ravage the country include the Family court at Milimani and Thika Environment and Land Court.

