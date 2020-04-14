Naivas Wants its Clients and Suppliers to Donate its Share in the Covid 19 Relief Fund

Leading supermarket Naivas is not interested in donating anything to the COVID 19 fund but instead wants its clients to donate towards the kitty.

Through an initiative called Share Kidogo, the firm is looking up to its suppliers and customers donating towards the fund while not indicating whether it will match the donations of these partners.

In the Share Kidogo initiative, customers will shop for food items and donate them at designated points located within the Naivas network of stores.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani has said that the firm is liaising with the National Emergency Response Committee and local community-based organisations to distribute the foodstuff to deserving families. The company has not explained how much they will be donating as a company to the kitty despite making millions from Kenyans.

He said that Naivas will continue with the initiative as long as the prevailing restrictions that have severely disrupted business and work continue.

Naivas has established marked containers at the entrance and exits of each of its 62 stores where the contributions will be dropped off.

The Naivas boss reiterated that all food handlers will be strictly sanitized by following a stringent hygiene regime.

