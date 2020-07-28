Naivas Supermarket Opens Second Branch in Syokimau Bringing Network to 64

Retail giant Naivas has opened a speciality food market in Syokimau.

The 64th Naivas branch is located on Mombasa road opposite the Syokimau Railway station and has been positioned as a fresh food outlet to serve the population of residents and businesses in the western side of Machakos County.

It is the third Naivas store to open since March after Mountain view and Kilimani branches.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani stated that the retailer had opened the branch that spots its flagship food market interior and a modernistic exterior touched up with charred timber to give it a homely, yet classy look.

The Naivas Syokimau branch occupies 21,000 square feet of retail space and is the new food market is the second in Syokimau with the first one located at Gateway Mall.

At least one-quarter of the store is reserved for food items. According to Kimani, Naivas has opened the second store in Syokimau as the population has tripled since the first one opened.

Naivas reports that the new store directly employs 61 staff members.

Kimani pointed out that the firm expected to soon open an additional branch in Kisumu at the Mega City Mall.

