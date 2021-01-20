Naivas Supermarket To Open New Branch In Kilifi In Space Left By Tuskys

Naivas Supermarket is set to open a new branch at Kilifi Complex Centre situated next to DTB Bank on Bofa Road, the space previously occupied by Tuskys Supermarket.

This will be the retailer’s 70th branch countrywide, even as it stretches to take the void left by fallen giant retailer Tuskys.

“The new store which will be a food market will be opened towards the end of this month at the vacated Tuskys store. It will sit on 25,000 square feet offering jobs to around 107 staffs,” said Naivas Chief commercial officer Willy Kimani .

Naivas has of late been taking over prime spaces left by Tuskys, including Ananas Mall, Prestige Plaza on Ngong road, Moi Avenue branch, Mega City mall in Kisumu, Likoni and Bamburi in Mombasa.

Naivas has also taken over spaces left by other chain retailers such as Waterfront Mall in Karen (Shoprite) and Development House (Nakumatt).

This follows a capital injection of over Ksh30 billion in August 2020, following the sale of 30 percent stake to a consortium of investors, including the International Finance Corporation.

Last year, the local retailer also acquired six stores formerly owned by Nakumatt. The deal cost a whopping Ksh400 million.

“Naivas Ltd now occupies Nakuru, Lavington, and Prestige, purchasing the furniture, fixtures, and fittings and negotiated new terms with the landlords,” a notice to creditors read in part last year.

