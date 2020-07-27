Nairobians Deserting The City Permanently In The Wake Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in tough economic times prompting businesses to shut down leaving people jobless and unemployed.

An emerging trend has revealed that Nairobians are deserting the city permanently for upcountry and other areas. The trend has seen houses left vacant as tenants flee the city to avoid the huge expenses that have been attributed to the deadly virus.

Some of those who have left the city include celebrities who have opted for other towns such as Mombasa, Kilifi, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Machakos and even Embu.

Last week, popular Youtubers and content creators Ramzzy and Shiko Nguru revealed that they had deserted Nairobi and permanently moved to Kilifi.

The two, a couple have a Youtube channel dubbed The Green Calabash where they talk about lifestyle, parenthood and life in the country’s capital.

They intimated that their decision to move to Kilifi was prompted by the current COVID-19 pandemic adding that it was a time to live the life that they loved.

“Life Update: We are now full-time residents of Kilifi County! It still feels like a dream, still feels like we’re on a vacation that will soon end and we keep on looking at each other like “is this real life?!” It’s always been our dream to live at the Coast and if there is one thing the pandemic has shown us is that NOW is the time to live a life that we love,” she wrote on Instagram.

In yet another instance, human rights activist Boniface Mwangi revealed that he has plans to leave the city together with his family permanently in two years time.

This, according to him will aid in getting away from the insanity and chaos that come along with living in the city.

“As a family, we are planning to move out of this city in two years time. We need sanity and Nairobi isn’t providing that. We want to live in a village, grow our own food and hang out at the local shopping centre. Keep a Kali Simba too,” Mwangi wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of COVID-19, President Uhuru initiated a ban of movement in several counties leading to businesses and its related activities being paralysed.

Following the lift on the ban of movement in and out of Nairobi and other counties, netizens rushed to move upcountry so as to avoid a repeat of the same where one is left with bills to settle with no source of income.

Ideally, clips circulated online capturing landlord-tenant wars depict the sad state and tough life in the city.

Several tenants have been locked out and others forced to sleep in the cold risking their lives and property because they could not afford rent.

Therefore, to the majority of people, leaving the city permanently is a way to regain sanity without the chaos and tough economic conditions.

