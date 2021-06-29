Nairobi, Western Kenya Covid-19 Infection Rate High as 719 Test Positive in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hrs, 719 people have tested positive for Covid-19. This was from a sample size of 7,608. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 183,603 and the total number of samples tested to 1,953,344. The positivity rate in Kenya now stands at 9.5 percent.

In the 24 hour period, 800 patients have recovered from the virus, 695 out of these from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program and 105 from health care facilities across the country. This brings the total number of recoveries to 125,388.

Nairobi is leading with 188 positive cases followed by Busia with 76, Kisii with 57, Siaya with 53 and Kisumu with 38 cases.

On a sad note, nine fatalities have been recorded, all of them being late deaths which occurred between October and December 2020, and April and June 2021. This brings the total number of deaths to 3,621.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that 1,088 patients are currently admitted in health facilities across the country, 112 of them in the ICU. 6,465 patients are being observed under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

The Ministry of Health has also recorded an increase in the uptake of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at 32 percent.

