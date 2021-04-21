Nairobi Water Shuts Down CBD Supply Over Damaged Pipes

Water supply in the Central Business District (CBD) has been shut down over damaged pipes, Nairobi Water has said.

Through a statement on Twitter, the Water company said the move is to pave way for repairs of pipes.

The company further attributed the interruption of water supply with the ongoing construction of Sh62 billion NairobiEexpressway.

“Water supply to the entire CBD has been shut down due to a pipe damage by the Express Way Contractor. The line has been shut to pave way for repairs. Bear with us as we work to restore supply in the shortest time possible,” read the tweet in part.



Last year, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NWSCO) acting managing director (MD) Mr Nahason Muguna was arrested by National Environment Management (NEMA) officials for failing to stop the disposal of raw sewerage into the Nairobi River.

This was just days after NEMA shut down Hotel Boulevard, located along Harry Thuku road in Nairobi for releasing untreated waste into the Nairobi River.

Several companies and residential apartments around the city had been discharging raw sewerage into the river, making the once cleanest city river the dirtiest hence sparking public outrage.

