Nairobi Water Enhances Online Portal with GIS Mapping for New Connections

The Nairobi City Water & Sewerages Company (NCWSC) has enhanced its online portal by incorporating Geographic Information System Mapping (GIS) for online applications for new water and sewer connections. The company rolled out a simplified online portal in February 2020, giving users efficiency in the application of new connections. Connectivity time was reduced from 30 to 14 days in line with NCWSC’s reforms on the ease of doing business agenda.

The company says the enhanced portal will save clients the hustle of uploading a drawn map to the system.

“To further enhance the portal’s efficiency, NCWSC has incorporated GIS Mapping to enable the customers pin-point the location of their premises on Google Maps. This is an improvement from the previous process where a customer was required to upload a drawing/map of their premises location in the portal.” the state agency said in a notice.

To pay for the new water or sewer connections, customers can use the USSD code *888# and select option 6 for Water and Sewer on their mobile phones. The assigned reference number will act as the account number in this case. Customers can also use the same USSD code to track their applications.

