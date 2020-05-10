Nairobi Water MD Nahason Muguna Arrested Over Raw Sewerage Disposal Into Nairobi River

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NWSCO) acting managing director (MD) Mr Nahason Muguna was last night arrested by National Environment Management (NEMA) officials for failing to stop disposal of raw sewerage into Nairobi River.

In a tweet, NEMA said he will be arraigned in Makadara law court on Monday.

“NWSCO MD, Eng Nahason Muguna was last night arrested by NEMA environmental police unit for failing to stop raw sewerage being discharged into Nairobi River. He will be arraigned in Makadara law court tomorrow,” said NEMA.

NWSCO @Nairobiwater MD, Eng. Nahason Muguna was last night arrested by NEMA environmental police unit for failing to stop raw sewerage being discharged into Nairobi River. He will be arraigned in Makadara law court tomorrow @Environment_Ke @citizentvkenya @ntvkenya @K24Tv pic.twitter.com/dJSkQi64tR — NEMA Kenya (@NemaKenya) May 10, 2020

On Friday, NEMA shut down Hotel Boulevard, located along Harry Thuku road in Nairobi for releasing untreated waste into Nairobi River.

“NEMA has stopped operations of Boulevard Hotel in Nairobi with immediate effect for discharging untreated effluent into Nairobi River. The hotel has also been ordered to remove pipes discharging effluent into the River,” Nema said in a tweet.

Read: Boulevard Hotel Closed For Releasing Untreated Waste Into Nairobi River

The hotel was inspected on Thursday following reports that the facility was polluting the river.

Several companies and residential apartments around the city have been discharging raw sewerage into the river, making the once cleanest city river the dirtiest.

In 2019, NEMA closed four companies in Industrial Area for discharging dangerous waste into the river.

They included; Modern Lithographic (K) Ltd, Apex Limited that manufactures paints, Thorlite Kenya Ltd and Kamongo Paper Recycling Company.

In August, Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui said that at least 4,404 pollutants were found in the river.

Even more shocking, as of November 2019, Sonko Rescue team had discovered 17 bodies; 13 infants and four adults.

One then wonders, will the Nairobi River ever be clean? Then acting Nema director general Mamo Mamo, said it is possible but it will take time.

“The big challenge is the informal settlement within the riparian areas,” he told the Star.

“We want to ensure that we can get proper sanitation for informal settlement through innovative means. This is for instance giving them proper sanitation facilities instead of flying toilets,”he added.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu