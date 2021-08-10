Nairobi Water Announces Two Days of Dry Taps, Here is a List of Affected Estates

A section of Nairobi estates relying on water from Uthiru and Dagoretti reservoirs will from Wednesday morning experience two days of dry taps over scheduled maintenance.

In a notice released by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, the company said the shut down of the pumps at Kabete Water Works Pumping Station will facilitate installation of suction mains and delivery headers for the station.

The shutdown will also facilitate the commissioning of two new Pumps to boost water from Kabete to the Uthiru reservoir.

The disconnection will start from 6.00am on Wednesday, August 11 to Friday, August 13, 2021, at 6am.

“This is being done as the Company prepares to transport more water to Karen and other areas when the Northern Collector Tunnel water project is completed,” the company said.

Areas that will be affected by the water interruption include parts of Gitanga Road, Amboseli road, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates and environs and the whole of Kawangware 56 & 46, Congo, Lower parts of Macharia road and environs.

Areas along Riruta satellite, Kagondo, Muhuri Rd, Upper Kabiria, Mithonge, Ka Mwanya, Kahuho Rd, Ngina Rd, Kikuyu Rd, Waithaka, Ndwaru Rd and environs, Waithaka, Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market and Mariguini and environs will also experience the interruption.

Others include Uthiru, Mountain View Estate, Kangemi, Thiongo Road and environs and the whole of Karen area.

“We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” the company advised.

#PUBLICNOTICE NCWSC shall shut down water supply for parts of Nairobi served by Dagoretti & Uthiru pumps from Wednesday 11th – Friday 13th August, 2021.See poster for areas affected. Any inconvenience is regretted pic.twitter.com/CojrjvooIJ — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) August 9, 2021

