Nairobi Water Announces Water Outage, Here Is A List Of Affected Estates

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced water outage in several estates following a shutdown of Ng’ethu Water Treatment Plant from Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6.00 am to Thursday, August 13, 2020, 6.00 pm.

According to a notice issued on Twitter, the shutdown is aimed to “facilitate major repair works at Mwagu water intake, damaged by the long rains, along Chania River where waw water is abstracted to Ngethu Water Treatment plants.”

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be a shutdown of the Ng'ethu Water Treatment Plant from Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at 6.00am to Thursday, 13 August 2020, 6.00pm. pic.twitter.com/U9iB5AU2LP — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) August 11, 2020

The affected estates include:

The whole of City Centre, University of Nairobi Main Campus, Coca Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ-Athi River.

Areas along Mombasa road, South B, South C and the neighbourhoods.

The whole of Industrial Area.

Areas along Juja road, Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, the whole of Eastleigh.

Areas along Jogoo road, Maringo, Buruburu and the Surrounding Estates, Bahati.

Areas along Outer-Ring Road; Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC Factory, Umoja, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Avenue Park, Nyayo Embakasi.

Areas along Kangundo Road; Ruai, Kayole, Komarock Estate, Njiru.

Areas along Thika road; Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Marurui, Kasarani, Mwiki, Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estate and Thome Estate.

Areas along Limuru Road; Parklands, Ngara area, Aga Khan Hospital, University – School of Law and City Park area, Gigiri, United Nations – Gigiri, Muthaiga.

Areas along Naivasha road, Kikuyu road and Karen

