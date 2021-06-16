Nairobi Water Announces Two Days Of Dry Taps For Residents

The Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company has announced that the Central Business District (CBD) and other parts of Nairobi will be disconnected from water supply for two days.

The disconnection will be from Thursday, June 17 to Friday, June 18, 2021, due to the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway Road.

“Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Ltd (NCWSC) will shut down water supply pipeline along Uhuru Highway due to ongoing construction of the Express way/Mombasa road starting from 6:00 am on Thursday, 17th June 2021 to Friday, 18th June 2021 at 6:00 am,” said the company in a public notice.

“This will facilitate interconnection of the new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Museum Hill and KBC area to enable the release of the road median to the Expressway road contractor.”

The shut sown will affect the whole of city centre, areas along Mombasa Road, South B and South C areas and the neighbourhoods, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and EPZ-Athi river.

Other areas that will be affected include the whole of Industrial Area, areas along Jogoo Road, City Stadium, Maringo, Bata Buruburu and the surrounding estates.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply,” the company said.

