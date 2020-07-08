Nairobi Water Announces Two-Day Water Outage In The Following Estates

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a two-day water outage in several estates following scheduled maintenance and treatment of Water plant.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the company announced that the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant will be shut down from Thursday, 9th July 2020 at 6.00 AM to Friday 10th July 2020, 6.00 PM.

“NCWSC would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be a shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant from Thursday, 9th July 2020 at 6.00 AM to Friday 10th July 2020, 6.00 PM,” read the Tweet.

According to the notice, the duration will also allow engineers to begin repair works at Mwagu water intake along Chania River which is said to have been damaged by excessive long rains witnessed in the country.

The affected areas include; City Centre, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and EPZ-Athi River, South B, South C, Industrial Area, along Juja Road such as Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani and the whole of Eastleigh.

Jogoo road will also be affected including Maringo, Buruburu and the surrounding estates and Bahati, Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC Factory, Umoja, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Avenue Park and Nyayo Embakasi all along Outer Ring Road, Kangundo Road from Ruai, Kayole, Komarock estate and Njiru.

Others include Parklands, Ngara area, Aga Khan Hospital, University of Nairobi-School of Law and City Park area, Gigiri, United Nation-Gigiri, Muthaiga, Thika Road, Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Kasarani, Mwiki, Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estate and Thome Estate.

The company urged netizens to use water sparingly as efforts to restore water supply are initiated.

“Whilst every effort will be made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible, we urge all customers in the affected areas to use water sparingly. Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” read the notice.

