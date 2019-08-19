Nairobi Water Acting MD Nahashon Muguna Escapes Arrest By NEMA

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) officials on Monday raided the offices of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) seeking to arrest acting Managing Director Nahashon Muguna, but he escaped.

Muguna is wanted by the environmental authority for failing to comply with a restoration order by Nema that had directed the company to stop the discharge of raw sewage into Nairobi River.

It is reported that he was tipped off, forcing him to flee before the officers arrived.

“We had come to enforce a restoration order but unfortunately the MD was tipped off and he had to leave the office abruptly. We have sent out the summon and we are going to arrest him and charge him,” said Nema acting director general Mamo B Mamo.

On May 6, Nema gave management of NCWSC y seven days to stop illegal discharge of untreated sewer into the environment, or risk prosecution.

According to an Inspection by Nema, NCWSC’s sewer trunk-line running off Lunga Lunga road, opposite Trans Africa, was discharging blush untreated effluent directly into the environment causing contamination and pollution of both the soil and water.

“You are therefore directed to stop any further discharge of effluent into Nairobi River within seven days failure to which Nema will take further action including prosecution without any further reference to you,” said Nema Director General Mr Geoffrey Wahungu in a letter dated May 6, 2019.

At that time, several company supervisors in Industrial Area were arrested including Mr Siraj Sharrif, the supervisor of Mas Tanners; Mr Bernard Nyamae, Nairobi Tanners supervisor and Mr James Kamorho, the supervisor of Far Horizon hides and skins.

Companies closed included Africa Apparel Limited, Mas Tannery, Far Horizon Hides and Skins, Amin Tanners and Nairobi Tanners Limited.

