Nairobi Traders Sue to Block China Square from Operating in Kenya

Nairobi small-scale traders have moved to court seeking to prevent the Chinese-owned mall China Square from importing and selling goods from China.

The traders who conduct business in Gikomba and Kamukunji, want Chinese nationals to be prohibited from engaging in the retail, wholesale, and distribution of goods and machinery used in light manufacturing, home, office, and agricultural applications.

The petitioners; Peter Kariuki, David Kamau, Clinton Kabage, Nimrod Kihiu, Christine Ndung’u, Jane Muturi, Edward Kamau, and Martin Magondu filed the case under the Indigenous Capital Protection Association.

“Court to temporarily restrain the Director Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Services from issuing Class D and G permits to Chinese nationals, pending the determination of the petition,” they say in court documents.

Read: China Square Back in Business After Week-long Closure

The traders are asking the court to order Kenya Investment Authority to submit a list of all Chinese citizens who received investment certificates between October 3, 2005, together with the reasons why they were provided, in accordance with Section 4 of the Investment Promotion Act, 2004.

“We are apprehensive that unless this Honourable Court intervenes, Kenya could become China’s 35th Province faster than Africa could turn into China’s second continent,” they say.

The traders want the government to confirm the immigration status of the operators of Chinese-owned businesses including; China Square Mall, Lei Cheng, Bromance Trading Co.ltd, Heber Trading Company Ltd, Afrilighting Company Ltd, Tiny International Trading Company, Solarmax Trading Company, Frotis ltd, Silvermon Company ltd, and Silvermon Company ltd.

Others are TBS Ltd, Ottima Building Ltd, JTC Technology Kenya Ltd, Housmart Co. Ltd, BTT Trading Company, Yuxuan Trading, Tokyo Trading Global (TT), Reergood Computers, and HTC Cables.

Read Also: China Square Halts Operations “Until Further Notice”

They also want Twiga Solar, Zhu Jia Hao, Hi Joe, Zhou Wei Wei, Lu Xingchao, Cheng Xian Zhong, Chen Lijun, looked into.

The traders are asking the court to order CAK to look into whether the China Square Mall uses predatory pricing to drive out rivals or to prevent entry into the market for the benefit of producers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers from the People’s Republic of China.

They contend that the application is extremely urgent since numerous government agencies and representatives of Kenya have encouraged, assisted, and abetted the influx of Chinese nationals into the country.

They told the court that over 2 million Kenyans and their over 5 million dependents are at risk of losing their jobs as a result of the establishment of Chinese companies.

China Square is yet to file a response.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...