Nairobi Taxi Driver Charged With Inappropriately Touching Congo Diplomat

Julius Kieti, a Nairobi taxi driver has been charged with inappropriately touching a congo diplomat who was visiting the country.

According to court papers, Mr Kieti allegedly picked up the diplomat whose identity has been kept anonymous from a conference and was to drop her off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The diplomat is said to have boarded the vehicle from the Kenya School of Monetary Studies and before she reached her drop-off, the driver reportedly started touching her private parts without her consent.

Apparently, the situation worsened when the driver allegedly parked the vehicle on the side of the road and moved to the back seat and continued groping the lady inappropriately.

The papers also state that the driver attempted to sit on the diplomat’s lap but she managed to push him away. The circumstances surrounding the same are still unclear, although the case is ongoing.

Read: Forest Road Assault Victim Recounts Friday Event

Mr Kieti has since been charged and arraigned in Makadara Law Courts where he denied the charges and was released on Sh200,000 bond.

The Kenyan Embassy in DRC is working closely with detectives to probe the matter.

In a similar account of events in March, a female motorist was assaulted along Forest Road after being involved in an accident with a boda boda rider.

Videos shared on social media captured the victim, an employee of the United Nations (UN) being physically, and sexually assaulted creating uproar across the country.

In a detailed police report, the lady recounted that she was driving along that route when she was abruptly blocked by a boda boda rider forcing her to crash into him. The boda rider was left with a broken leg.

Read Also: Zachariah Nyaora: Prime Suspect In Forest Road Assault Incident Arrested at Kenya-Tanzania Border

The lady further narrated that sensing she had knocked the boda guy down, she parked a few meters from the scene awaiting the relevant authorities to assess the situation before further action could be taken.

It was then that a gang of boda riders raced towards her, blocked her car, opened the windows and attempted to eject her despite her helpless screams.

She narrated that some of the riders opened her car doors and robbed her of personal effects including a huge sum of money.

She said she had nothing to do apart from screaming for help as the men had overpowered her and were inappropriately touching her while ideally attempting to take off her clothes.

Zachariah Nyaora Obadiah was arrested as the mastermind behind the attack.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...