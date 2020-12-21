Nairobi Speaker Mutura Sworn In As Acting Governor

Nairobi county assembly speaker Benson Mutura has been sworn in as acting Governor.

In a gazette notice dated December 18, acting county secretary Justus Kathenge said the ceremony will take place at the city hall at 10 am.

Mutura was supposed to be sworn in on Friday, a day after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko was impeached by the senate.

But the ceremony was postponed to a later date after Justice Jairus Ngaah who was meant to preside over the swearing-in arrived after 2:00 pm.

According to the Assumption of Office of the Governor’s Act 2019, the oath should be administered between 10 am and 2 pm.

Assembly Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok said that the decision to postpone the ceremony was reached following consultations with the speaker, the committee and the judge.

“We acted according to the law throughout this impeachment process so there is no need to break the law this time. Everything we do must be within the law,” Imwatok said.

Majority leader Abdi Guyo said the judge had been caught up in traffic hence his arriving late at City Hall.

“We are sure that the swearing-in of Speaker Mutura as acting governor will happen next week and all we are waiting for is the gazettement,” Guyo said.

Sonko was impeached over abuse of office, gross violation of the law, committing a crime under the national and international laws and lacking the capability to run the county.

