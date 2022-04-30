Nairobi Ranked Sixth among Africa’s Richest Cities

Nairobi has been ranked among the top ten in Africa’s richest cities. According to the Africa Wealth Report 2022, Nairobi, which has a total wealth of Sh5.5 trillion, ranked sixth among the fastest growing cities in the world.

The top and second spot were taken by South African cities Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively, with Egypt’s capital Cairo, coming in third.

Nigeria’s capital, Lagos took fourth position while Durban, in South Africa ranked fifth.

Another South African city, Pretoria, came in at the the seventh position ahead of Morocco’s capital, Casablanca, which took eighth position. Ghana’s capital Accra and Angola’s capital, Luanda took ninth and tenth position respectively.

Nairobi is populated with a number of affluent estates including Runda, Lavington, Kitisuru, Kare and Muthaiga.

The city boasts several industries including financial services, real estate, media, processed foods, tourism, beverages and cigarettes.

Nairobi is also the only city with a National park, providing a haven for wildlife.

Some of the international organizations with a presence in the city include the UN headquarters, the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, Coca Cola and lately, Microsoft and Google.

Kenya’s coastal city, Mombasa came in 23rd in the ranking which reports that Africa’s big five countries comprising South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya account for over 50 percent of the continent’s wealth.

