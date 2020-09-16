Nairobi Railways Club Demolished After 8-hour Notice Lapsed [Photos]

Traders who have been running businesses at the Nairobi Railways Club on Wednesday morning woke up to demolished structures.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the premises were demolished last night as the government moved to repossess the land to pave way for the Nairobi Expressway Road.

On Wednesday morning, police officers manning the area only allowed hotel workers into the premises.

In photos seen by this writer, among those affected by the demolition are persons owning yards that were selling cars.

Prior to the demolitions Pharis Ngotho, the acting CEO for Kenya Railways, had given those occupying the premises eight hours to vacate or be forcefully evicted.

The short notice has since elicited an angry reaction from a section of Kenyans.

“Further to the gazette notice no 2161 of 2020, a presidential order has been issued to Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA) to enter into and acquire premises(Nairobi Railways Club) beginning 15th September 2020 for the commencement of the project Nairobi Express Way Roads,” the notice reads.

In March this year, National Land Commission chairperson Gershom Otachi, through a gazette notice No 2161, said the government would acquire some parcels of land to allow the multi-billion project to proceed.

