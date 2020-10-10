Nairobi Property Owners Risk Arrest Over Failure To Repaint Buildings

Nairobi Property owners risk arrest over failure to repaint their buildings.

Nairobi County Assembly passed a motion authorising Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and Nairobi County government to enforce repaint orders in the city centre.

The assembly is also preparing a Bill that will ensure building owners repaint their premises every three years.

The Public Health Cap 242 and County by-laws require property owners to repaint their buildings after every two years.

Read: NMS Dissolves City Hall’s Buildings Approval Department, Suspends E-construction Application System

But in a motion by Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto, the county legislators want the two entities to enforce provisions of section 118(b) of Public Health Act Cap 242 to arrest and hand over for prosecution, non-compliant owners.

“Realising that the county has a responsibility to make laws and policies in people’s interest which they hold in trust, this assembly resolves that the county executive and NMS move with speed to enforce the aforementioned on repainting of buildings in the county,” said Mr Ogeto.

In July, NMS director Mohammed Badi gave building owners 60 days to repaint their premises or risk prosecution for non-compliance.

Then, Badi said, the project was aimed at enhancing the beauty of various areas in the capital.

Read Also: NMS Gets Ksh26 Billion For Its Operations From National Government

“This requirement shall be complied with within 60-days from the date of this public notice. Colours to be applied shall be as originally approved and any changes to the same must be approved by Nairobi Metropolitan Service prior to applying,” he said.

There have been numerous orders in the past with arrests being made in August last year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu