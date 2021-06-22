Nairobi Property Owners Ordered To Repaint Buildings By September

Nairobi property owners have until September to repaint their buildings or risk prosecution.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) suspended the order by a year to allow more time to comply.

NMS had ordered repainting of all building in Nairobi within 60 days as part of an ongoing beautification project.

NMS director Major General Mohamed Badi said the order was extended as property owners complained of tough economic times occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

“When people come and request for a grace period as NMS we considered. The business owners decried having being affected by Covid-19 to an extent where they had to lay off staff because of the pandemic,” said Badi.

“They requested a one-year extension so that when their businesses pick up, they will repaint their building.”

Government owned buildings have since been repainted while a few of the private owners have voluntarily repainted their property.

“On the private sector, we involved Kenya Private Sector Alliance ( KEPSA) and there was positive feedback from them and many repainted their buildings,” he added.

Repainting of buildings is pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242 Section 118 (b) on maintaining buildings clean and Cap 242 section 118 (c) on roads, pavements and other forms of appurtenances.

The Public Health Cap 242 and County By-laws require property owners within the city to repaint their buildings every two years.

In 2020, members of the county assembly passed a motion authorizing NMS and the County Government to reinforce repaint orders.

