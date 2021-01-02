Nairobi Politician Karen Nyamu Cozies Up with Samidoh, Fueling Rumours of A Love Affair (VIDEO)

Politician and Nairobi Water and Sewerage company director Karen Nyamu seems to have confirmed the identity of her second child’s father after sharing a video of herself with popular Kikuyu Artist, Samidoh.

After weeks of speculation, Nyamu shared a video of herself with the musician which showed the pair riding and giggling on a boat as they joked about going to buy weed.

Prior to her giving birth, Nyamu had earlier hinted that she was carrying Samidoh’s baby, claims that the musician denied.

Nyamu has been in the limelight since 2017 when she contested for the position of Nairobi County Women Representative. She is currently a director with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

Samidoh is a well known singer with massive popularity across the country. In a K24 interview with Betty Kyalo earlier this year, he revealed that he is a Police officer and is married with two children.

Nyamu has since taken down the video. You can watch it below (Video Courtesy)

