Nairobi Police Ups the War on Criminals Targeting Joggers in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi has instituted measures to protect Kenyans who are exercising outdoors as complaints grow of muggers and robbers targeting joggers and those walking around Nairobi.

According to Nairobi County Police boss Philip Ndolo, a special team of armed male and female undercover and uniformed officers has been deployed and tasked with stopping the criminals who are said to target Kenyans trying to jog as COVID-19 lockdown continues.

Stop jogging in Nairobi. You will be attacked. Jog in a secure gym. I have read of too many attacks on joggers here on Twitter. I might read about you soon. But you never listen, do you? — Dr. Njenga Karugia J. PhD (@johnnjenga) June 12, 2020

The undercover team has been able to track and arrest suspects attacking pedestrians while armed with home-made guns in Kawangware.

In one success from such cooperation between the police and the community, Muthangari OCS Michael Kahare has confirmed the arrest of criminals operating in the area and attacking those exercising outdoors. At least six suspects have been arrested in Lavington and Kilimani areas as Muthangari Police Station ups the war against criminals.

The team of officers have also recovered phones and other items stolen from the victims.

Victim blaming and shaming. Also the class privilege is really showing here. A majority of Kenyans can’t afford gyms especially during this pandemic when many have lost their sources of livelihood. https://t.co/4ezympXkvm — Natasha Kimani (@Wacera_K) June 12, 2020

The criminals are said to attack women or men who are in lonely sections of the road. They are said to attack in a group of 3 while riding motorcycles in the areas of Mzima Spring, Riverside Drive and other areas.

Kilimani DCIO Fatuma Hadi has assured women in the area that the officers will ensure that the estates are safe and nobody should fear jogging.

“Being a woman, I feel the complaints of women in the area and we are not resting until all criminals in the area are arrested,” DCIO Fatuma Hadi said.

“Those thinking they will get away with attacking people living their peaceful lives must know that their days are numbered,” she added.

In case you witness suspicious activities anywhere in the country, you are asked to call 999 for rapid response by special crime prevention units who are available 24 hours.

