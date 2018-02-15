Nairobi Police Commandant, Japheth Koome Promoted In New Police Reshuffle

Nairobi Police commander Japheth Koome has been appointed as the principal Deputy inspector general in a new reshuffle at the National police service.

His position will now be assumed by Joseph Ole Tito who was the commandant at anti stock theft unit (ASTU).

The reshuffle has also seen the replacement of Nelson Marwa by Noah Mwivanda as the Coast Regional Director. Nelson Marwa was recently appointed as the PS for Devolution.

Other changes include:

Joseph Kodi who was the General Staff Officer is now the new Anti Stock Theft Unit commandant,Baringo central OCPD Eliud Njeru has been moved to Kitui west. Njeru replaces Shadrack Juma who has been moved to Baringo central, Buna OCPD Maurice Gunda will move to Kwanza to replace Wilfred Mogere who has been transferred to Buna in Wajir county.

This comes shortly after the DCI George Kinoti reconstituted the flying squad unit.

