Nairobi Police Boss Bungei Invalidates Azimio Protest Notice

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei says a notice of protests by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party is invalid.

According to Mr Bungei, the letter was addressed to the wrong person. He urged the opposition to write to the Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) of the area where they expect to stage their procession.

The police boss asked Azimio to follow due process and furnish the area police station chief with their letter of intent on time before taking to the streets.

“We have procedures on how we serve the letters for protest or picketing, as guided by the law. Under Section 2 of the Public Order Act, it is indicated very clearly who is the regulating officer of the permits to be issued – it is the officer in charge of a police station. At this level of mine, this is a regional command, whereby we dispense services to the police stations,” he said.

“Therefore, in this matter related to the issue of protests, it has to be served to the police station. We’re not saying that we refuse to pick or not, we’re guided by the law that this document needs to be delivered Officer Commanding Police Station, in the area which the proposed procession would be held.”

He continued: “In case it will be a procession, the Officer Commanding Police Station of that area is the one to regulate the business of that procession. Therefore, I advise the team from Azimio to directly go and serve the Officer Commanding Police Station where they want to hold their procession or protest.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Executive Council Wycliffe Oparanya, former CS Eugene Wamalwa, former MP Jeremiah Kioni and Roots Party Leader George Wajackoya presented a protest notice to Mr Bungei’s secretary.

The notice showed that protests will take place on Monday and Thursday within all areas that make up the Nairobi CBD from dawn to dusk.

“We therefore request your office to deploy enough police officers to guarantee security to the attendees and exercise crowd control,” the notice read.

"We have also served another notice to the IG notifying him of nationwide protests in all the 47 counties on March 27 and March 30 and every subsequent Monday and Thursday thereafter."

