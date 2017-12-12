Notorious Nairobi National Park Visitors Caught Chasing Down A Lion (Photos)

Nairobi National Park rangers on Tuesday had a long day after vehicle owners of Registration numbers; KCF 923C, KBC 543Y, KBX 516K and KCG 233H (Prado) are said to have woken up a lion only to start chasing it down.

They were reported to the game rangers who confirmed that they had already banned the owner of KCG 233H from visiting all national parks.

The other three, the game rangers said, were being waited for at the exit.

The fore mentioned people are not only a danger to themselves but are putting other peoples lives in danger in the name of having a good time.

For instance, a herder who rangers said was illegally grazing his cattle within the park was on August 6, 2017 mauled to death by lions. Only his head, legs and ribs were recovered after the morning incident.

