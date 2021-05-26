Nairobi Motorists Enjoy Free Parking After Technical Hitch

Cofek termed the county’s decision to double the parking fees as unconstitutional.

Cofek also argued that the notice issued on December 2, 2019, was too short, unreasonable, punitive and discriminatory.

Parking costs were categorized into zones. Zone one consisted of areas around the CBD where parking was set at Sh400 up from Sh200.

Zone two parking was going to cost motorists Sh200 and consisted of Donholm, Kilimani, Nairobi West, Upper Hill, Yaya Centre, Westlands, Parklands, Gigiri, Allsops, Makadara, Kayole, Bururburu, Umoja and Eastleigh.

Zone three included all commercial centres not mentioned on zone one and two and the parking cost set at Sh100.

