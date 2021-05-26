Nairobi Motorists Enjoy Free Parking After Technical Hitch

The e-payment platform suffered a technical hitch on Wednesday morning forcing a good number of city motorists to enjoy free parking.
A number of motorists recounting experiencing challenges making their payments using the Nairobi revenue collection USSD code, *647# that was rolled out by NMS last year.
The technical hitch has been confirmed by NMS Enforcement Officer Janet Moraa who further urged motorists to continue trying while making their payments.
“There seems to be a technical hitch which we have no idea what time it will be resolved. There is nothing much we can do as we cannot clamp or penalize anyone as it is not their problem. People might enjoy free parking today,” she told Nation.
Read: Court Extends Orders Barring Increment of Parking Fees in Nairobi
The petition was filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) and the Matatu Owners Association.
Cofek termed the county’s decision to double the parking fees as unconstitutional.
Read Also: New Bill To Do Away With Parking Fees In Hospitals
Cofek also argued that the notice issued on December 2, 2019, was too short, unreasonable, punitive and discriminatory.
Parking costs were categorized into zones. Zone one consisted of areas around the CBD where parking was set at Sh400 up from Sh200.
Zone two parking was going to cost motorists Sh200 and consisted of Donholm, Kilimani, Nairobi West, Upper Hill, Yaya Centre, Westlands, Parklands, Gigiri, Allsops, Makadara, Kayole, Bururburu, Umoja and Eastleigh.
Zone three included all commercial centres not mentioned on zone one and two and the parking cost set at Sh100.
