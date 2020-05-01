Lisit Of 23 Areas In Nairobi and Mombasa Marked As COVID-19 Hotspots

On Friday, May 1, Kenya recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 raising the national tally to 411. The number of fatalities also rose to 21 after four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As the government fights to contain the spread of the disease in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that 23 areas in Nairobi and Mombasa have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

In a press briefing on Friday, the CS pointed out that the ministry has embarked on a thorough exercise of tracing contacts of 13 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kawangware.

“They are now in isolation centres and there lies the very important exercise of contact tracing because unless we can contact trace these patients, it means that the 13 will now be spreading COVID-19 in Kawangware and it spreads like bushfire,” said Kagwe.

The CS noted that six people contracted the disease from the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kawangware.

Other areas in Dagoretti North constituency that have raised alarm include Kilimani (6 cases), Kileleshwa (5), Hurlingham (3) and Lavington (3).

Eastleigh, which has recorded 11 cases, is another area that the CS said the ministry is closely monitoring.

“You know how densely populated Eastleigh is, so when you hear that there are 11 cases it means that there are more people in quarantine because of those 11,” said Kagwe.

The rest of the cases in Nairobi are spread as follows Kilimani (6), Pipeline (6), City Park Manji Court (5), Parklands (5), Dandora (5), Kileleshwa (5), Buruburu (4), Karen (4), Utawala (4), Kibera kwa DC (4), Hurlingham (3), Lavington (3) and Nyayo Estate (3).

The CS said the COVID-19 situation in Mombasa is worrying as cases continue to rise by the day.

Mvita leads with 36 cases. The cases are spread in Old Town, Kuze, Bondeni, Memon and Mlango wa Papa). Bamburi is ranked second with 11 cases and Likoni 8.

“Mvita is where we had an 87-year-old herbalist who died and almost all the cases in Mombasa can be tracked back to the same source,” the CS said.

“KPA (Kenya Ports Authority) has been a big challenge but we have done quite a bit of testing within there.”

