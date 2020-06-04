Nairobi Minority Whip Peter Imwatok Charged For Obtaining Money Under False Pretense

Nairobi Minority Whip Peter Imwatok has been charged in court for obtaining money under false pretense.

According to court documents, Imwatok is said to have obtained approximately Sh2.19 million from Fresky Bett in 2017 between February 1 and October 31.

The case that was before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot detailed the information that the victim was looking into buying a piece of land before being defrauded by the MCA.

Imwatok has however since been freed on Sh300, 000 cash bail after his lawyers argued that he was not a flight risk.

In the recent days, cases of land fraud have been on the rise with a section of Kenyans being duped into buying parcels of land that were acquired illegally.

Yesterday, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) revealed that at least 789 out of 1224.4 hectares of Ngong Forest had been grabbed by developers and land racketeers.

This came out as the agency issued a warning to Kenyans against buying parcels of land around Ngong Forest without verification.

According to the agency, hundreds of Kenyans are being duped and swindled millions of shillings in exchange of forest land that will be reclaimed.

“Much of the land that is purportedly up for sale by crooks there is part of Ngong Forest land which will be reclaimed. It is just a matter of time and it will not matter what is on the land, it will eventually revert to the KFS. It won’t matter what sits on the forest land when we come for it. We’ll take all of what belongs to the forest,” KFS Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau.

