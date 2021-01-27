Nairobi MCAs Want Sonko Charged For Stage-managing Post-poll Chaos

Members of the county assembly for Nairobi want former governor Mike Sonko to be charged over recent remarks on post-poll demonstrations.

Sonko last weekend claimed that he, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, and the “deep state” were responsible for stage-managed demos implicating ODM supporters.

Led by assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo, the MCAs said the besieged ex-county boss did not act on behalf of the Jubilee party and should therefore be “charged on his own account”.

“We are convinced that Sonko incriminated himself by making the utterances on Sunday and as such he should be charged for the atrocities he committed to the people of Nairobi,” the MCAs said.

“If he is not going to produce any evidence against PS Kibicho, then another charge should be leveled against him which is providing false information to the investigative authorities.”

The Matopeni Ward Rep dared Sonko to make public names of individuals part of the “deep state.”

The ward reps also want the DCI to expedite the probe into the claims made by the former governor.

“I am urging the DCI to take the shortest time possible in concluding the investigations.”

On Tuesday, DCI directed Sonko to appear before the head of the Serious Crimes Unit on Monday to record a statement.

This comes after Interior PS Kibicho recorded his statement over the atrocious allegations.

PS Kibicho said he was not at the DCI in his capacity as Interior PS, but as a private citizen who has had enough of being trolled by the former governor.

“As a private citizen, I have decided to break that cycle. It is not okay for Sonko to continue making wild allegations against some people, some criminal in nature, and get away with it. He must prove all the allegations he has made against me, one by one. After he has dealt with all the crimes he has publicly admitted to committing, he will have to deal with my character assassination,” he said.

Sonko has said he is ready to record his statement with the DCI and provide evidence.

“Throughout my public life, I have never made any allegations that I cannot substantiate. I, therefore, look forward to an invitation from the DCI to record my statement, and for the PS to move to court quickly so I can table all the evidence I have,” he said in a statement.

