Nairobi MCAs Threaten To Demonstrate Over Delayed June Salaries

Nairobi County assembly representatives are threatening to take to the streets over delayed salaries.

The MCAs are yet to receive their June salaries over a row involving speaker Beatrice Elachi and clerk Jacob Ngwele.

Elachi has maintained that Ngwele is a “stranger” and cannot therefore be a signatory to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) accounts held by the assembly.

Ngwele had his appointment revoked by the assembly’s Board but was later reinstated by the Executive as the assembly’s Integrated Financial Management and Information System (Ifmis).

He was also restored as the signatory to the assembly’s accounts at CBK in April after his removal in December 2019.

The tussle between the two also saw MCAs have their April and May salaries delayed.

Every month, 122 ward representatives, 150 assembly employees and more than 300 ward staff are owed Sh60 million in salary packages.

Days ago, Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued interim orders directing CBK to reinstate assembly’s Principal Accountant Sammy Kalundu Ndana and senior finance officer Paul Kimani Wainaina as signatories to Nairobi County Assembly exchequer accounts.

The order also directs that the two be authorisers of three accounts; 1000286587, 1000193538 and 1000286598 held with the CBK through automated Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) and Internet Banking( IB) and make payments out of monies already voted for but unexpended in FY 2019-2020.

The CBK is however, yet to implement the orders as issued by court.

