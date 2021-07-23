Nairobi MCAs Asked to ‘Style Up’ and Dress Appropriately During Zoom Meetings

Members of the Nairobi county assembly attending plenary meetings via videoconferencing app, Zoom, have been asked to style up and dress appropriately.

Temporary speaker Emapet Kemunto raised the concerns after it emerged that some of the county legislators had been exposing their ‘naked tummies’ during the virtual meetings.

“I have a concern about some members who keep on showing us their bare tummies and all on Zoom. We are not concerned about that. We are here to help mwananchi. Please it is really distressing. Style up,” said Ms Kemunto.

This is not the first time drama is being reported at the virtual plenary meetings. In a different instance in February this year, Nairobi South MCA and Deputy Majority Whip Waithera Chege complained that a fellow legislature’s goats were notoriously storming the Zoom meetings.

She stated that one occasion when the goats had stormed the meeting was during the discussions surrounding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) amendment bill. Ms Chege said the county assembly’s ICT was responsible for fixing the issue and saving them the embarrassment. “Mr Speaker, before I proceed, allow me to make a very short statement about the ICT Department. We had very big day here when we were discussing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). Even this morning when we clocked in for the 9:30am sitting, you could hear some goats in our virtual meeting. I wish to request through your office, the ICT department needs to wake up,” she said. “We don’t want to experience the same embarrassment like the one we saw the other day and this morning. Therefore, this House needs to be respected and things need to be done professionally,” she added. The Nairobi County Assembly has been holding virtual plenary meetings since July last year when Covid-19 infections were at the peak.

