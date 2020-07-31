Nairobi MCA Runs For Dear Life After Being Teargassed During Live TV Interview (Video)

Maringo Hamza MCA Mark Ng’ang’a has been forced to run for his dear life after being teargassed while doing a live TV interview.

In videos circulated online, the county lawmaker was criticizing the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i following the chaos that erupted at City hall earlier in the week.

The MCA further criticized Matiang’i and labelled him a liar for claiming to have disarmed 14 people at the County Assembly.

“I want to tell Matiang’i, yesterday we were very angry because you lied on national TV after saying you disarmed 14 people, now you have come to the Assembly with General Badi. Just like I said, we are following what the President said and Badi was appointed not to involve himself with politics,” said the agitated MCA.

It has ended in premium tears for this chest thumping coward. Who is he by the way? Someone check if he's doing just fine 😂😂

However, before he could finish his rant, he was forced to flee as the police lobbed teargas canisters at the group that was behind him. Everyone ran for safety.

According to Ng’ang’a, Interior CS is involving himself in political matters which is against what he was appointed to do. Rather, he should be focused on making police reforms and ensuring the National Police carried out its mandate.

Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu also shared similar sentiments despite speaking before Ng’ang’a. He questioned why County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi had more than 30 armed police officers at her disposal.

For instance, Waithaka said that the move to have armed police officers at Elachi’s disposal is an act of intimidation that should be stopped.

In a chaotic turn of events on Wednesday, Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu was assaulted following a fracas that ensued at City Hall when MCAs attempted to serve speaker Elachi with an impeachment motion.

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi alongside Fred Matiang’i thus made an impromptu visit at City Hall on Friday to try and find solutions to the continuous chaos.

Matiang’i is said to have resolved to construct a police station within city hall to address such acts of barbarism.

