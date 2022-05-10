in NEWS

Nairobi Man Charged With Stealing Ksh131 Million from Family Bank

Evans Nyamongo Bogonko
Evans Nyamongo Bogonko [Photo/Courtesy]

A man has been arraigned in court and charged with stealing Ksh131 million from Family Bank.

Evans Nyamongo Bogonko is accused of stealing the millions between November 13, 2018, and August 17, 2021, at Family Bank Headquarters in Nairobi.

Appearing in court on Monday, the accused also faced a second count of handling stolen property by receiving the money in an account in Thika branch.

Bogongo denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

He was freed on Ksh30 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Ksh15 million.

Family Bank

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

