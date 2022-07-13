Nairobi Man Charged With Torturing, Seriously Injuring Six-month-old Twins

Fredrick Okello has been charged with torturing and causing serious injuries to his six-month-old twins in Nairobi.

According to court documents, Okello, aged 24 caused serious injuries to his twins, a boy and a girl on June 6 in Kibera slums.

Okello’s wife is said to have left the children under the care of their father as she went to visit a neighbor. On returning, the boy was reportedly writhing in pain.

The twin’s mother attempted to inquire about what transpired only to be locked out of the house and prevented from taking the children to the hospital.

The next day, things were worse forcing the mother to take the twins to the hospital. They were admitted where one of the children was found with a fractured leg.

They were transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital with the one with a fractured leg was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke at the Kibera Law Courts, Okello pleaded not guilty.

He was released on Sh500,000 bond with no cash bail option. The case has been set for mention on July 26, 2022.

