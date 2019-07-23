Nairobi Low-Income Earners Spend Most Time On Social Media – Survey

Nairobi residents who earn monthly wages of between ksh30,000 to Ksh49,000 spend most of their time on social media, a new report has revealed.

The survey report released by the United States International University Africa (USIU – Africa) revealed that the group categorised as low-income earners spend an average of three hours per day on social media.

Youtube, Instagram and WhatsApp applications were highlighted as the most visited social media platforms by this particular group.

According to the survey carried out between December 2018 and March 2019, middle-class earners spend an average of one hour on social media on a typical day.

Those who fall on this group prefer visiting LinkedIn, Twitter, Yahoo and Snapchat social media platforms.

The Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KBS) categorises middle-income earners as those individuals who earn an average of Ksh50,000 to Ksh99,000 per month.

The report revealed that a majority of the individuals in the middle-class includes entry-level university graduates.

The survey further revealed that men are more active on social media than women.

“They lead in all the social media platforms as active users. The male highly use Yahoo and Twitter more as social media platforms … It is striking that while men use Twitter the most, women use it the least and the vice versa is true when it comes to the use of Snapchat,” said the survey that sampled 3,269 respondents aged between 14 and 55 years.

WhatsApp and Facebook remain popular among many Kenyans. YouTube comes in third.

Those who use some of these applications and other social media platforms are more active at night than during the day.

The survey relied on data from Kenya’s former administrative provinces — Nairobi, Coast, Central, Western, Nyanza, Eastern, Rift Valley and North Eastern.

