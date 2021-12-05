Nairobi Leads with Highest Number of Applications for Third Phase of Kazi Mtaani Program

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of applications for the Kazi Mtaani phase three program concluded yesterday.

According to Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, a total of 1,158,893 youths applied for the jobs. Out of these, 179,000 were from Nairobi, 78,000 were from Kiambu and 60,000 from Nakuru.

Elgeyo Marakwet recorded the lowest with 8,036, Lamu 8,105 and Samburu 9,679.

Data from the State Department of Housing also showed that at least 77,259 applications were received on a daily basis since the third phase was launched on November 19.

During this phase, the youth will be equipped with basic skills on masonry and carpentry, skills on setting up businesses, prevention of HIV/Aids as well as mental health.

The third phase of the Kazi Mtaani Program is expected to cover at least 900 informal settlements across all 47 counties. It will end in June 2022.

