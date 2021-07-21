Nairobi Leads in Infections Rate as 503 Test Positive for Covid-19

Kenya has announced 503 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,060 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 194,310.

This brings the positivity rate to 12.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,068,760.

Sadly, 11 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,811.

769 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with 523 are from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 246 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 183,980.

1,253 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,966 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 140 patients are in the ICU, 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 78 on supplemental oxygen.

27 patients are under observation. 288 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 255 of them in general wards and 33 in High Dependency Units.

As of 20th July 2021, a total of 1,636,475 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,040,665 while second doses are 595,810.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 334, Kilifi 84, Nakuru 21, Kiambu 20, Kajiado 6, Machakos 5, Murang’a 5, Siaya 4, Taita Taveta 4, Garissa, Nyeri, Turkana and Uasin Gishu 3 cases each, Mombasa 2, Bungoma, Homabay, Nyandarua, Kisumu, Kericho and Makueni 1 case each.

