Nairobi Leads with Covid-19 Infections as 94 Contract Virus

96 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 6,765 tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload now stands at 254,151.

Of the new cases, 91 are Kenyans, 3 are foreigners while 55 are males and 39 are females.

The youngest is a four-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

The death toll has risen to 5,315 after one person succumbed to the virus.

Consequently, 38 patients recovered from the disease, 33 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 5 are from health facilities countrywide.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 14, Kericho has 9, Kakamega and Kisii 8 each, Meru and Busia 7 each, Uasin Gishu 6, Baringo and Bungoma 5 each, Nakuru 4, Siaya 3, Garissa, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nyandarua and Nyeri 2 each while Taita Taveta, West Pokot, Embu and Homa Bay had 1 case each.

Vaccination Update:

As of 10th November 2021, a total of 5,813,553 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,842,614 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,970,939.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 48.2%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.2%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

