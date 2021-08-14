Nairobi Leads with Covid-19 Infections as 1,225 Contract Virus

1,225 Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 219,938.

The positivity rate is now at 13.8% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,247,959.

Of the new cases, 1,199 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. 632 are females while 593 are males. The youngest is an eleven-month-old infant while the oldest is 97 years.

Sadly, 17 have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative fatalities to 4,319.

Consequently, the cumulative recoveries are now at 202,372 after 1,318 patients have recovered from the disease. 1,232 were from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 86 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Read: 1,546 Test Positive for Covid-19 as Positivity Rate Jumps to 15.9%

1,933 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,809 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 55 of whom are on ventilatory support and 69 on supplemental oxygen while seven are under observation.

Another 685 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 643 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 324, Kiambu 138, Nakuru 112, Nyeri 111, Machakos 66, Murang’a 42, Kilifi 34, Uasin Gishu 31, Kirinyaga 29, Trans Nzoia 28, Kitui 26, Mombasa 25, Kajiado 23, Marsabit 22, Embu 21, Busia 20, Migori 17, Kericho 16, Kisii 16, Garissa 15, Lamu 15, Laikipia 13, Kwale 10, Isiolo 7, Nyandarua 7, Wajir 7, Meru 6, Kakamega 6, Taita Taveta 6, Siaya 6, Nyamira 5, Bomet 4, Kisumu 4, Makueni 3, Baringo 3, Bungoma 2, Vihiga 2, Homa Bay 2 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

Read Also: 1,437 Contract Covid-19 in Kenya in the Last 24 Hours

Vaccination Update:

2,008,548 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 1,264,362 while the second doses are 744,186.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 58.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.7%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 227,280, Others 220,003, Health Workers 126,097, Teachers 109,944 while Security Officers are at 60,862.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu