Nairobi Leads as 515 Contract Covid-19 in Kenya

Nairobi leads with Covid-19 infections as 515 people test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This was after 7,981 samples were tested bringing the cumulative caseload to 246,296.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,494,312 with the positivity rate now at 6.5%.

Of the new cases, 488 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. 279 males while 236 are females, the Ministry said on Saturday, adding “The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

Sady, 15 have succumbed bringing the cumulative fatalities to 4,980.

Currently, 1,444 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,259 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

114 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 83 of whom are on ventilatory support and 25 on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.

Another 513 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 474 of them in general wards and 39 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows:

Nairobi 97, Nyeri 57, Baringo 37, Nakuru 34, Kisii 31, Kiambu 30, Uasin Gishu 28, Meru 23, Machakos 14, Nyandarua 13, Trans Nzoia 13, Kajiado 11, Wajir 11, Embu 10, Lamu 9, Mombasa 9, Tharaka Nithi 8, Turkana 8, Isiolo 7, Bungoma 7, Murang’a 6, Kirinyaga 5, Laikipia 5, Garissa 5, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Kericho 4, Siaya 4, Taita Taveta 3, Kakamega 3, Busia 3, Homa Bay 2, Bomet 2, Migori 2, Narok 2, Kisumu 2, West Pokot 2, Kilifi 1, Kitui 1, Kwale 1 and Makueni 1.

