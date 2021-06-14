Nairobi Leading with 130 Covid-19 Cases as Tally Reaches 175,681

344 have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,654 tested in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now at 9.4% with a total of 175,681 confirmed cases. Cumulative tests so far are 1,870,479.

151 patients have recovered, 127 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program and 24 from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 120,359 of whom 87,528 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,831 are from various health facilities.

961 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,770 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

156 others are in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 108 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 110 are separately on supplemental oxygen with 105 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Read: Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now at 5.7% as 161 New Cases Confirmed

Unfortunately, 11 have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates within the months of May and June. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,421.

In terms of distribution in the counties; Nairobi 130, Kisumu 47, Uasin Gishu 37, Siaya 19, Bungoma 10, Busia 9, Mombasa 9, Nandi 8, Kakamega 8, Trans Nzoia 8, Kilifi 8, Kisii 6, Nakuru 6, Laikipia 5, Machakos 5, Homa Bay 5.

Kiambu 4, Kajiado 3, Meru 3, Kwale 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Baringo 1, Nyamira 1 and Bomet 1.

Vaccination

987,277 persons have so far received their first dose against the Covid-19 disease in the country. 298,334 are aged 58+, Health workers 168,056, Teachers 154,262, Security Officers 83,766 and 282,859 persons drawn from other categories have received their first dose.

Second Dose

As of Monday, a total of 128,744 have received their second dose. Of these, 37,918 are Health Workers, Others 33,926, those aged above 58 years 34,269, Teachers 13,673 while 8,958 Security Officers have also received their second dose.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu